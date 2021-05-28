Lottery Sambad Result 28.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Vulture Evening

Lottery Sambad Consequence 28.5.2021: Nagaland Expose Lottery Dear Vulture Evening
Nagaland is among the many 13 states to have the authority to host merely lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is present. Of us in and spherical Nagaland collect a wonderful alternative to ascertain out their success and get a with out a doubt intensive amount of cash. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Expose Lotteries.
Nagaland: Expose Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May also merely 28
Probably the most helpful prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can rating dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The ‘Dear Vulture’ evening lottery consequence’s introduced every day at 7 pm. The outcomes can be checked on the useful on-line web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games, which are mentioned below-
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.
- Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. Probably the most helpful prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.
Nagaland Expose Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to endure in thoughts
The Nagaland Expose Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Expose Lotteries. As quickly as you occur to are a number of the winners on the guidelines, then it is appreciable to flip to your mark with a duplicate of the declare types out there on-line. The mark introduced might perhaps seemingly perhaps additionally gathered be intact and with out harm. Together with the declare develop, you might perhaps seemingly perhaps additionally deserve to attach a executive-identified photograph ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will now not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.