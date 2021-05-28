Lottery Sambad Result 28.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Fancy Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held every Friday. The price's face cost is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery worth holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a consolation prize cost ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Fancy Morning' may be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Bid Lottery Sambad Results Might properly additionally 28

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It is a good distance performed every Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize cost is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Bid Lottery Sambad

The price of 1 worth is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be in a neighborhood to convey ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as neatly, the place the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There may be additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to further than one individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most modern consequence for as of late like been up so far at 11: 55 am on the honorable internet pages i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.