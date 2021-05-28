Lottery Sambad Result 28.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' is a most traditional weekly lottery held on Friday. The speed of a single charge is ₹6. The principle prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to further than one priceless charge holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for further than one winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to a great deal of priceless winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery charge holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery may very well be offered at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad outcomes | May possibly perchance 28

West Bengal growth lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are mentioned below-

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Convey Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The principle prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Helpful points to protect in ideas

In case your lottery charge suits the profitable quantity, you then definitely will might presumably soundless be display before the West Bengal Gazette growth of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery may very well be priceless for easiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal growth lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the related price may very well be verified for authenticity. Put up your whole path of, one can acquire the profitable quantity residence. The growth of job for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Convey Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity may very well be purchased after the deduction of taxes.