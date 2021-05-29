Lottery Sambad Result 29.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Gentle Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to own the authority to host moral lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is uncommon. People in and round Nagaland get a unparalleled alternative to are trying their luck and protect a very intensive amount of money. The price of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Recount Lotteries.

Nagaland Recount Lottery Sambad Outcomes for May maybe per probability 29

The precept prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can seize house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Costly Loving morning lottery sambad finish outcome’s launched each Monday at 11: 55 am. The implications may even be checked on the protected net dwelling, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which shall be talked about under-

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Costly Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Issues to take observe

The Nagaland Recount Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Recount Lotteries. In the event you happen to’re one among the winners on the checklist, then it’s foremost to show on your fee with a duplicate of the say varieties obtainable on-line. The associated fee introduced have to be intact and with out damage. Alongside with the say function, or now not it’s an essential to affix a authorities-identified image ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities is now not going to bag tampered or mutilated tickets.