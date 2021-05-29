Lottery Sambad Result 29.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ostrich Evening

Nagaland is among the many 13 states to please within the authority to host ethical lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is favourite. Other people in and spherical Nagaland protected a unbelievable alternative to examine out their luck and devour a considerable amount of cash. The observe of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Convey Lotteries.

Nagaland: Convey Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May perchance even 29

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can devour dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ evening lottery finish result’s introduced every day at 7 pm. The outcomes will doubtless be checked on the official web location, i.e. nagalandlotteries.inlotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games, which might be stated below-

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a good distance carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a good distance carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a good distance carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a good distance carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a good distance carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a good distance carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a good distance carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to maintain in ideas

The Nagaland Convey Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Convey Lotteries. Inside the occasion you might be certainly one of many winners on the checklist, then it’s a good distance very well-known to flip in your observe with a replica of the prepare varieties obtainable on-line. The observe offered have to be intact and with out ache. On the facet of the prepare assemble, you want to join a government-acknowledged {photograph} ID and passport measurement photographs. The authorities is not going to purpose obtain tampered or mutilated tickets.