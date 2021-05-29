Lottery Sambad Result 29.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Valuable Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasured Morning' lottery is a hottest weekly lottery held each Saturday. The label's face price is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a comfort prize charge ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasured Morning' will likely be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Dispute Lottery Sambad Results May possibly possibly 29

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is performed each Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Prize constructing of the Sikkim Dispute Lottery Sambad

The speed of 1 label is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be succesful to coach ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can practice ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can practice ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can practice ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as properly, the place the winner can practice a sum of ₹ 120. There’s additionally a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple members. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for as we command had been up thus far at 11: 55 am on the nice on-line web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.