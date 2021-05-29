Lottery Sambad Result 29.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Expensive Bangasree Damodar' is a most popular weekly lottery held on Saturday. The speed of a single notice is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple respected notice holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to assorted respected winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery notice holders with matching serial numbers. The implications of the lottery will in all probability be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Saturday “Expensive Bangasree Damodar” lottery takes allege. The very most attention-grabbing prize acquired in Sambad Saturday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there is additionally a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Direct Lottery Sambad “Expensive Bangasree Damodar” are introduced each Saturday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery packages savor their marvelous internet self-discipline the construct they affirm the outcomes.

Expensive Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might possibly merely 29

West Bengal allege lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are mentioned under-

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Damodar” – It is carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Ichamati” – It is carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Effectively-known points to endure in thoughts

In case your lottery notice fits the profitable amount, then you’ll have to be up to date before the West Bengal Gazette allege of job for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery will in all probability be respected for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal allege lottery outcome's day. The amount and the notice will in all probability be verified for authenticity. Put up your complete job, one can negate the profitable amount dwelling. The allege of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Direct Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will in all probability be purchased after the deduction of taxes.