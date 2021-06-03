Lottery Sambad Result 3.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

Nagaland is doubtless among the many 13 states to personal the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s evening time lottery sambad is commonplace. Of us in and round Nagaland salvage a unimaginable totally different to attempt their most attention-grabbing fortune and take a considerable amount of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Verbalize Lotteries.

Nagaland: Verbalize Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 3

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can devour house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Falcon’ evening time lottery result’s launched day-after-day at 7 pm. The outcomes could be checked on the legit web notify, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which may nicely be talked about below-

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery Sambad: Vital Points to remember

The Nagaland Verbalize Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Verbalize Lotteries. For folks that can also be among the many winners on the record, then you could possibly present in your designate with a copy of the declare types accessible on-line. The designate offered may silent be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare personal, it’s well-known to hitch a government-acknowledged image ID and passport dimension images. The authorities will no longer accumulate tampered or mutilated tickets.