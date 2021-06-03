Lottery Sambad Result 3.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kind Morning

Nagaland is no doubt one of many essential 13 states to bear the authority to host first-rate lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is commonplace. Folks in and spherical Nagaland procure a inconceivable alternative to seize a uncover at their luck and resolve a wonderful deal of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Stutter Lotteries.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 3

The predominant prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can dangle dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad outcome’s introduced each Monday at 11: 00 am. The implications may probably probably additionally furthermore be checked on the obliging internet dwelling, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games which might probably probably be said below-

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Stutter Lottery Sambad: Worthwhile Points to take observe of

The Nagaland Stutter Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Stutter Lotteries. In case you’re one of many essential winners on the guidelines, then it’s the largest to flip to your label with a copy of the declare varieties available on-line. The label introduced needs to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare manufacture, or now not it’s essential to attach a authorities-known {photograph} ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities is now not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.