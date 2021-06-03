Lottery Sambad Result 3.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Precious Morning

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasured Morning' lottery is a typical weekly lottery held each Thursday. The related worth's face worth is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the Fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery price holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize price ₹ 1,000. The plan of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasured Morning' could be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Bid Lottery Sambad Outcomes June 3

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Handle Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Handle Morning’ – It is a ways carried out each Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize constructing of the Sikkim Bid Lottery Sambad

The price of 1 price is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be able to say ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can say ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can say ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can say ₹ 250. There’s a Fifth prize as efficiently, the assign the winner can say a sum of ₹ 120. There may be largely a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for these days had been up so far at 11: 55 am on the official web sites i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.