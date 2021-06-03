Lottery Sambad Result 3.6.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is a most popular weekly lottery held on Thursday. The value of a single price is ₹6. The necessary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple pleasurable price holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified pleasurable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery price holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery will likely be launched at 4.00 PM.

Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 3

West Bengal declare lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Damodar” – It is carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” – It is carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The necessary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Foremost issues to be unsleeping

In case your lottery price matches the successful quantity, you then positively’ll must be exhibit earlier than the West Bengal Gazette workplace for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will likely be pleasurable for completely 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal declare lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the cost will likely be verified for authenticity. Put up your full undertaking, one can retract the successful amount residence. The workplace for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Articulate Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will likely be purchased after the deduction of taxes.