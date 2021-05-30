Lottery Sambad Result 30.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Affectionate Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to keep up the authority to host proper lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is commonplace. Of us in and spherical Nagaland rating a wonderful alternative to try their success and like shut a mighty amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Protest Lotteries.

Nagaland Protest Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Might 30

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can rob dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Affectionate morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Sunday at 11: 55 am. The implications might presumably presumably merely furthermore be checked on the respectable internet internet web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which can be said below-

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is miles carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is miles carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is miles carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is miles carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is miles carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is miles carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is miles carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Protest Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to recollect

The Nagaland Protest Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Protest Lotteries. At the same time as you occur to are one among the winners on the guidelines, then it’s vital to show to your label with a duplicate of the declare types readily available on-line. The label supplied might presumably keep to detached be intact and with out harm. Together with the declare fabricate, or no longer it is important to attach a authorities-identified photograph ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities is no longer going to simply accept tampered or mutilated tickets.