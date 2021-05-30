Lottery Sambad Result 30.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hawk Evening

Nagaland is doubtless one of the crucial 13 states to occupy the authority to host applicable lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is in vogue. Of us in and spherical Nagaland get a superb alternative to check out their success and collect a despite each little factor intensive amount of money. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Recount Lotteries.

Nagaland: Recount Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Could perhaps perhaps moreover 30

The predominant prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can collect dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Expensive Hawk’ night lottery consequence is introduced each single day at 7 pm. The outcomes might perhaps even be checked on the official web house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which can be acknowledged beneath-

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery: “Expensive Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Recount Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to endure in ideas

The Nagaland Recount Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Recount Lotteries. In the event you occur to’re one of the crucial winners on the guidelines, then it’s indispensable to flip on your tag with a replica of the disclose sorts accessible on-line. The tag equipped can occupy to be intact and with out harm. Together with the disclose assemble, or not it’s miles elementary to affix a executive-identified {photograph} ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.