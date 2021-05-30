Lottery Sambad Result 30.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Esteem Morning' lottery is a most traditional weekly lottery held each Sunday. The tag's face worth is ₹ 6. The foremost prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the Fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Esteem Morning' can be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Recount Lottery Sambad Outcomes Might properly moreover 30

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s performed each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It’s performed each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s performed each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s performed each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Be happy Morning’ – It’s performed each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s performed each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Esteem Morning’ – It’s performed each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize enchancment of the Sikkim Recount Lottery Sambad

The worth of 1 tag is ₹ 6. The foremost prize winner will probably be in a construct of abode to recount ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can recount ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can recount ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can recount ₹ 250. There may be a Fifth prize as properly, the place the winner can recount a sum of ₹ 120. There generally is a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery newest consequence for nowadays had been as much as this stage at 11: 55 am on the legit website online i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.