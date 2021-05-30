Lottery Sambad Result 30.5.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati' is a most conventional weekly lottery held on Sunday. The place of a single value is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to loads of reputable value holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for loads of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different reputable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery value holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery shall be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Sunday “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” lottery takes construct. Absolutely the most sensible prize gained in Sambad Sunday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there’s furthermore a comfort prize of ₹1000. Results of the West Bengal Suppose Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” are introduced every Sunday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery techniques get their actual web web page the place they uncover the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries most in mannequin consequence for November 3, 2019, shall be up to date at 4 PM on the actual web web page i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/at the present time.html

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Sambad outcomes | May probably nicely additionally 30

West Bengal relate lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged beneath-

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Suppose Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential points to help in thoughts

In case your lottery value suits the profitable quantity, you then positively will could almost certainly nicely get to be most in mannequin before the West Bengal Gazette construct of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery shall be reputable for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal relate lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the associated fee shall be verified for authenticity. Submit the whole process, one can clarify the profitable amount dwelling. The construct of job for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Suppose Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the amount shall be obtained after the deduction of taxes.