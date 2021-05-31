Lottery Sambad Result 31.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is one in every of the 13 states to benefit from the authority to host merely lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is customary. Of us in and round Nagaland rating a unbelievable alternative to confirm out their success and take away a considerable amount of money. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Philosophize Lotteries.

Nagaland: Philosophize Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May properly 31

The elemental prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can favor dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 additionally might be granted. The ‘Dear Flamingo’ night lottery consequence’s geared up on day-after-day foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes additionally might be checked on the official internet internet web site, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which might be stated below-

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s miles carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s miles carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Philosophize Lottery Sambad: Elementary Issues to be unsleeping

The Nagaland Philosophize Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Philosophize Lotteries. Throughout the occasion you might be one in every of the winners on the listing, then it is a actually principal to show in your mark with a replica of the ship kinds readily accessible on-line. The mark offered wishes to be intact and with out damage. Together with the ship kind, that it is doable you may should be a part of a govt-identified characterize ID and passport dimension images. The authorities will now not salvage tampered or mutilated tickets.