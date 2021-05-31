Lottery Sambad Result 31.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

Nagaland is believed to be one of many 13 states to relish the authority to host sincere lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is commonplace. Different individuals in and round Nagaland ranking a superb various to attempt their success and steal a considerable amount of cash. The put aside of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Comment Lotteries.

Nagaland Comment Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Might per probability nicely 31

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can make use of dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 will seemingly be granted. The Costly Loving morning lottery sambad result’s launched each Monday at 11: 00 am. The results might maybe per probability additionally very efficiently be checked on the official net assign, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which might maybe per probability be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Costly Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery Sambad: Most important Points to contemplate

The Nagaland Comment Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Comment Lotteries. Everytime you happen to are concept to be one of many winners on the document, then it’s important to flip in your put aside with a reproduction of the declare varieties available on-line. The put aside introduced should be intact and with out injury. Alongside with the declare plot, it’s very important to attach a authorities-known photograph ID and passport measurement pictures. The authorities won’t ranking tampered or mutilated tickets.

