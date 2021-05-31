Lottery Sambad Result 31.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' is a popular weekly lottery held on Monday. The value of a single designate is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a number of worthwhile designate holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a number of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to assorted worthwhile winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery might be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Sambad outcomes | Also can 31

West Bengal impart lottery has 7 weekly video games inside the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Very important issues to comprise in thoughts

In case your lottery designate suits the profitable quantity, you then’ll have to be latest ahead of the West Bengal Gazette workplace for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery might be worthwhile for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal impart lottery finish outcome's day. The quantity and the designate might be verified for authenticity. Put up the entire course of, one can catch the profitable quantity home. The workplace for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Verbalize Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity might be obtained after the deduction of taxes.