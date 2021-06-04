Lottery Sambad Result 4.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Tender Morning

Nagaland is one amongst the 13 states to comprise the authority to host pleasurable lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is in fashion. Of us in and spherical Nagaland rep various to safe a take into story at their ultimate fortune and choose an extreme amount of money. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Verbalize Lotteries.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 4

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can private house ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s launched every Monday at 11: 00 am. The implications could probably additionally merely moreover be checked on the official internet plan, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which might be talked about beneath-

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s far carried out on Monday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s far carried out on Tuesday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s far carried out on Wednesday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s far carried out on Thursday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s far carried out on Friday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s far carried out on Saturday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s far carried out on Sunday night, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Verbalize Lottery Sambad: Important Points to comprise in strategies

The Nagaland Verbalize Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Verbalize Lotteries. Should it’s likely you may presumably even be one amongst the winners on the itemizing, then chances are you’ll probably be succesful of need to declare in your ticket with a replica of the whisper varieties obtainable on-line. The ticket launched must be intact and with out grief. On the aspect of the whisper create, it’s critical to assemble a authorities-identified painting ID and passport measurement images. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.