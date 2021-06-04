Lottery Sambad Result 4.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Vulture Evening

Nagaland is among the many 13 states to dangle the authority to host felony lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is commonplace. Of us in and spherical Nagaland salvage alternative to attempt their success and mediate a principally intensive amount of money. The set of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Negate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Negate Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 4

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take dangle of dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Vulture’ evening lottery end result’s launched every day at 7 pm. The outcomes may maybe additionally merely moreover be checked on the reliable internet internet web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which may maybe be mentioned below-

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery Sambad: Indispensable Points to endure in ideas

The Nagaland Negate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Negate Lotteries. Ought to at all times that you simply simply can effectively presumably additionally very effectively be among the many winners on the guidelines, then you definitely’ll seemingly be succesful to need to flip in your set with a replica of the narrate varieties available on-line. The set introduced must be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the narrate invent, it is important join a authorities-diagnosed listing ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will now not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.