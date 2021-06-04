Lottery Sambad Result 4.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Love Morning' lottery is a traditional weekly lottery held each Friday. The tag's face value is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize value ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Love Morning' will likely be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Content material Lottery Sambad Results June 4

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s finished each Monday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It’s finished each Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s finished each Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s finished each Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It’s finished each Friday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s finished each Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It’s finished each Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize constructing of the Sikkim Content material Lottery Sambad

The price of one tag is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will likely be able to dispute ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as efficiently, the construct the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There’s additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a total lot of individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for at the present time have been up prior to now at 11: 55 am on the official web intention i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.