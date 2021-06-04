Lottery Sambad Result 4.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Costly Bangabhumi Ajay' is a accepted weekly lottery held on Friday. The cost of a single cost is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to an full lot of obedient cost holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for an entire lot of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified obedient winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery cost holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery might be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Costly Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 4

West Bengal dispute lottery has 7 weekly video games inside the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged under-

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s achieved on Monday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s achieved on Tuesday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s achieved on Wednesday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s achieved on Thursday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Damodar” – It’s achieved on Saturday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Snarl Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s achieved on Sunday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Basic issues to bear in recommendations

In case your lottery cost matches the successful quantity, then you’ll want to be order forward of the West Bengal Gazette workplace for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery might be obedient for a lot of nice 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal dispute lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the related value might be verified for authenticity. Publish the complete course of, one can exhaust the successful quantity residence. The workplace for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Snarl Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the quantity might be obtained after the deduction of taxes.