Lottery Sambad Result 5.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ostrich Evening

Nagaland is with out doubt one of many indispensable 13 states to fill the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is present. People in and spherical Nagaland get a unbelievable alternative to retract a gaze at their luck and beget cease a considerable amount of money. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Train Lotteries.

Nagaland: Train Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 5

The precept prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can retract residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 may also be granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ night lottery result’s introduced every day at 7 pm. The implications will seemingly be checked on the official net insist, i.e. nagalandlotteries.inlotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which could properly properly maybe presumably be acknowledged beneath-

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s miles carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s miles carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery Sambad: Crucial Points to put in thoughts

The Nagaland Train Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Train Lotteries. For those who is liable to be one of many indispensable winners on the guidelines, then it is needed to level out in your tag with a replica of the recount kinds throughout the market on-line. The tag offered should be intact and with out atomize. Alongside with the recount manufacture, or now not it’s indispensable to attach a authorities-identified image ID and passport dimension images. The authorities is now not going to simply accept tampered or mutilated tickets.