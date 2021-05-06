Lottery Sambad Result 5.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Valuable Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasured Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held each Saturday. The tag's face value is ₹ 6. The precept prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasured Morning' will likely be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Declare Lottery Sambad Outcomes June 5

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is performed each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Take pleasure in Morning’ – It is performed each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is performed each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is performed each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is performed each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is performed each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is performed each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Declare Lottery Sambad

The set of 1 tag is ₹ 6. The precept prize winner will likely be prepared to talk ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There might be a fifth prize in addition, the set up the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There will also be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to quite a few members. The Sikkim Lottery most up-to-the-minute final result for on the current time had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the proper web attribute i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.