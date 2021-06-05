Lottery Sambad Result 5.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar' is a most in type weekly lottery held on Saturday. The related charge of a single signal is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of nice signal holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified nice winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery signal holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery might be launched at 4.00 PM.

On Saturday “Dear Bangasree Damodar” lottery takes inform. The certified prize acquired in Sambad Saturday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there is moreover a consolation prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Relate Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangasree Damodar” are launched each Saturday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery programs bear their reliable internet function the place they disclose the outcomes.

Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 5

West Bengal inform lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged underneath-

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Relate Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Foremost issues to remember

In case your lottery signal suits the profitable amount, then you can be ready to must be current before the West Bengal Gazette inform of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery might be nice for totally 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal inform lottery end result's day. The quantity and the signal might be verified for authenticity. Submit your whole course of, one can defend the profitable amount dwelling. The inform of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Relate Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the quantity might be acquired after the deduction of taxes.