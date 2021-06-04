Lottery Sambad Result 6.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Gentle Morning

Nagaland is seemingly one of many 13 states to benefit from the authority to host upright lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is novel. Of us in and spherical Nagaland win a unimaginable totally different to try their luck and win a noteworthy amount of money. The price of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 5

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can win dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 will be granted. The Costly Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Monday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes might be checked on the legit net house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which might be acknowledged under-

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Costly Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad: Most well-known Issues to connect in suggestions

The Nagaland Clarify Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries. Every time that you just might very properly be one of many winners on the guidelines, then it’s advisable to flip in your cost with a duplicate of the declare sorts out there on-line. The price launched should be intact and with out catastrophe. Alongside with the declare create, or not it is indispensable to attach a govt-identified painting ID and passport measurement pictures. The authorities will not obtain tampered or mutilated tickets.