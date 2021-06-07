Lottery Sambad Result 6.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Expensive Like Morning' lottery is a most popular weekly lottery held every and every Sunday. The impress's face worth is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the Fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery impress holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The diagram of Monday's weekly lottery 'Expensive Like Morning' will probably be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Disclose Lottery Sambad Results June 6

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Respect Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Love Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Cherished Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Valuable Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Love Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Good Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Like Morning’ – It’s performed every and every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize worth is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize establishing of the Sikkim Disclose Lottery Sambad

The value of 1 impress is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be able to affirm ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can affirm ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can affirm ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can affirm ₹ 250. There could per probability be a Fifth prize as efficiently, the construct the winner can affirm a sum of ₹ 120. There could per probability be furthermore a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a couple of members. The Sikkim Lottery most in mannequin consequence for as of late have been up to date at 11: 55 am on the nice website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.