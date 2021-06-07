Lottery Sambad Result 6.6.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Expensive Bangasree Ichamati' is a popular weekly lottery held on Sunday. The payment of a single hint is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a great deal of proper hint holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a great deal of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diverse proper winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery hint holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery shall be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Sunday “Expensive Bangasree Ichamati” lottery takes residence. The best prize obtained in Sambad Sunday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there may be additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Articulate Lottery Sambad “Expensive Bangasree Ichamati” are introduced each Sunday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery applications embrace their proper web web page the place they elaborate the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries most modern consequence for November 3, 2019, shall be up to date at 4 PM on the correct web web page i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/at the present time.html

Expensive Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 6

West Bengal assert lottery has 7 weekly video games inside the afternoon. These video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Very important issues to endure in thoughts

In case your lottery hint fits the a success quantity, then you definitely definately may need to be modern prior to the West Bengal Gazette residence of labor for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery shall be proper for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal assert lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the hint shall be verified for authenticity. Publish the entire route of, one can internet the a success quantity dwelling. The residence of labor for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Articulate Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the quantity shall be obtained after the deduction of taxes.