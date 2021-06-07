Lottery Sambad Result 7.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to personal the authority to host obedient lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is commonplace. People in and round Nagaland resolve up a protected alternative to attempt their success and plot terminate a mighty sum of cash. The imprint of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Notify Lotteries.

Nagaland: Notify Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 7

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can plot terminate dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The ‘Dear Flamingo’ night lottery consequence is introduced day by day at 7 pm. The outcomes may even be checked on the official web predicament, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games, that are talked about under-

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Notify Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to take into accout

The Nagaland Notify Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Notify Lotteries. Every time you could nicely nicely be one among the winners on the checklist, then it’s important to show in your imprint with a replica of the dispute varieties accessible on-line. The imprint outfitted would perchance nicely restful be intact and with out atomize. Alongside with the dispute resolve up, or not it’s vital to attach a authorities-known {photograph} ID and passport measurement photographs. The authorities is not going to simply accept tampered or mutilated tickets.