Lottery Sambad Result 7.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

Nagaland is among the many 13 states to dangle the authority to host correct lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is present. People in and spherical Nagaland get a high-quality alternative to try their success and take dangle of a really in depth amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Reveal Lotteries.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 7

The principal prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can protect dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad outcome’s launched every Monday at 11: 00 am. The results can be checked on the official web location, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which can perchance perchance nicely be acknowledged under-

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principal prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery Sambad: Basic Issues to keep in mind

The Nagaland Reveal Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Reveal Lotteries. Whereas you’re one of many essential winners on the checklist, then it is vital to flip in your label with a replica of the instruct types available on the market on-line. The label launched needs to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the instruct plan, you dangle to attach a authorities-identified photograph ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will now not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

