Lottery Sambad Result 7.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Respect Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Admire Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held each Monday. The ticket's face fee is ₹ 6. The predominant prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Admire Morning' will doubtless be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Impart Lottery Sambad Results June 7 :

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Relish Morning’ – It’s carried out each Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out each Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It’s carried out each Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Adore Morning’ – It’s carried out each Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It’s carried out each Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Relish Morning’ – It’s carried out each Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Impart Lottery Sambad

