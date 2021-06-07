Lottery Sambad Result 7.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta' is a daily weekly lottery held on Monday. The related value of a single construct is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to some reputable construct holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a couple of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to reasonably a few reputable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery construct holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery will probably be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 7

West Bengal problem lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are stated beneath-

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Articulate Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the implications are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential issues to take notice

In case your lottery construct matches the successful quantity, you then would possibly probably effectively must be contemporary forward of the West Bengal Gazette administrative center for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will probably be reputable for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal problem lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the construct will probably be verified for authenticity. Put up the complete path of, one can bear the successful amount dwelling. The administrative center for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Articulate Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will probably be bought after the deduction of taxes.