Lottery Sambad Result 8.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot

Nagaland is doubtless probably the most 13 states to personal the authority to host trustworthy lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is customary. Of us in and spherical Nagaland uncover completely different to confirm out their luck and select a invaluable amount of money. The worth of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Articulate Lottery Sambad Outcomes June 8

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can choose residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 shall be granted. The ‘Dear Parrot’ night lottery consequence’s introduced on on every day foundation foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes may effectively per probability furthermore be checked on the kindly web area, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which might be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is miles performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is miles performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is miles performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is miles performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is miles performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is miles performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is miles performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery Sambad: Vital Issues to consider

The Nagaland Articulate Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries. Whilst you may need to effectively effectively per probability be probably the most winners on the guidelines, then it’s obligatory to level out in your worth with a replica of the declare sorts obtainable on-line. The worth introduced have to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare manufacture, you want to attach a government-identified photograph ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.