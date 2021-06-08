Lottery Sambad Result 8.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sincere Morning

Nagaland is definitely one of many vital 13 states to beget the authority to host trustworthy lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is well-liked. Of us in and round Nagaland glean alternative to select a peek at their luck and decide a considerable amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Utter Lotteries.

Nagaland Utter Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 8

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can choose dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence is provided each Monday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes may also be checked on the real net net web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games which shall be said below-

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a good distance carried out on Monday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a good distance carried out on Tuesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a good distance carried out on Wednesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a good distance carried out on Thursday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a good distance carried out on Friday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a good distance carried out on Saturday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a good distance carried out on Sunday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery Sambad: Important Points to remember

The Nagaland Utter Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Utter Lotteries. Within the occasion you might seemingly be actually one of many vital winners on the guidelines, then it’s vital to flip in your label with a reproduction of the declare varieties obtainable on-line. The label provided ought to at all times be intact and with out hurt. Together with the declare carry out, it’s vital to affix a authorities-acknowledged photograph ID and passport dimension footage. The authorities is no longer going to fetch tampered or mutilated tickets.