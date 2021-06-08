Lottery Sambad Result 8.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Admire Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Esteem Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Tuesday. The designate's face value is ₹ 6. The predominant prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the Fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there may presumably be a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The process of Tuesday's weekly lottery 'Dear Esteem Morning' will likely be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Negate Lottery Sambad Results June 8

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Esteem Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherish Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Be happy Morning’ – It’s miles carried out every Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Negate Lottery Sambad

The related cost of 1 designate is ₹ 6. The predominant prize winner will likely be in a put to articulate ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can articulate ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can articulate ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can articulate ₹ 250. There is a Fifth prize as neatly, the put the winner can articulate a sum of ₹ 120. There may presumably be additionally a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to further than one members. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for on the current time had been as much as this stage at 11: 55 am on the legit net yell i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.