Lottery Sambad Result 8.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is a in type weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The price of a single ticket is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a number of trusty ticket holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a number of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to completely different trusty winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. The implications of the lottery will attainable be launched at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 8

West Bengal verbalize lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are stated below-

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Recount Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Predominant issues to endure in ideas

In case your lottery ticket matches the profitable quantity, you then would possibly have to be recent prior to the West Bengal Gazette location of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will attainable be trusty for wonderful 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal verbalize lottery end result's day. The quantity and the ticket will attainable be verified for authenticity. Publish your complete task, one could make a alternative the profitable quantity home. The location of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Recount Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the quantity will attainable be bought after the deduction of taxes.