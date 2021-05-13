Lottery Sambad Result 9.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Affectionate Morning

Nagaland is most seemingly probably the most 13 states to agree with the authority to host marvelous lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is commonplace. People in and spherical Nagaland collect a superb alternative to protect shut a peer at their success and like a considerable sum of money. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Advise Lotteries.

Nagaland Advise Lottery Sambad Outcomes for May possibly possibly 9

The foremost prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can protect shut dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Affectionate morning lottery sambad consequence is launched each Sunday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes is seemingly to be checked on the official web position, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which is able to most seemingly be mentioned below-

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Advise Lottery Sambad: Vital Issues to endure in options

The Nagaland Advise Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Advise Lotteries. Every time you’re most seemingly probably the most winners on the report, then it’s elementary to flip in your mark with a duplicate of the declare types on the market on-line. The mark geared up wishes to be intact and with out wretchedness. Together with the declare invent, it’s seemingly you may possibly effectively even agree with to attach a authorities-known screech ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not very any longer going to sincere derive tampered or mutilated tickets.