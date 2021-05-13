Lottery Sambad Result 9.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hawk Evening

Nagaland is even handed one of many elementary 13 states to rating the authority to host certified lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is frequent. Of us in and spherical Nagaland derive a unbelievable completely different to try their excellent fortune and take a well-known amount of cash. The set of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Expose Lotteries.

Nagaland: Expose Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Would possibly presumably per likelihood 9

The well-known prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can make the most of house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Hawk’ night lottery consequence’s launched every day at 7 pm. The implications might per likelihood properly be checked on the authentic on-line web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which are acknowledged below-

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s miles performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s miles performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s miles performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s miles performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s miles performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s miles performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s miles performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The well-known prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Expose Lottery Sambad: Helpful Issues to endure in thoughts

The Nagaland Expose Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Expose Lotteries. Should you is per likelihood even handed one of many elementary winners on the checklist, then it’s elementary to flip in your set with a replica of the declare types obtainable on-line. The set outfitted have to be intact and with out shatter. Together with the declare make, it should possibly be very elementary glue a authorities-identified picture ID and passport dimension images. The authorities is no longer going to uncover tampered or mutilated tickets.