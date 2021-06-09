Lottery Sambad Result 9.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

Nagaland is one among the many 13 states to have the authority to host felony lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is licensed. Of us in and spherical Nagaland net a efficient substitute to attempt their success and decide a considerable amount of money. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Articulate Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 9

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can uncover home ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The ‘Dear Eagle’ night lottery final result is introduced on on daily basis foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes can be checked on the official web site, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games, which are acknowledged underneath-

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to remember

The Nagaland Articulate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries. Within the occasion you is seemingly to be one among the many winners on the record, then you definitely’ll need to flip in your tag with a replica of the declare sorts readily available on-line. The tag introduced needs to be intact and with out hurt. Together with the declare net, that potentialities are you’ll have to place a authorities-identified characterize ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is no longer going to net tampered or mutilated tickets.