Lottery Sambad Result 9.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Faithful Morning

Nagaland is principally one in all many 13 states to hold the authority to host correct lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is customary. Contributors in and round Nagaland rep a astounding alternative to deal with a peer at their luck and work together a if truth be told broad sum of money. The hint of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Comment Lotteries.

Nagaland Comment Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 9

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can deal with residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Reliable morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Wednesday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes may perhaps perchance perhaps moreover be checked on the gracious web sites, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games that are said below-

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a methods carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a methods carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a methods carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a methods carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a methods carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a methods carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a methods carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Comment Lottery Sambad: Necessary Issues to position in thoughts

The Nagaland Comment Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Comment Lotteries. Should you may be in precise truth one in all many winners on the itemizing, then it’s compulsory to flip in your hint with a replica of the assert varieties available on-line. The hint launched may perhaps perchance perhaps mild be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the assert form, it’s a must-must do a government-identified image ID and passport dimension footage. The authorities will now not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.