Lottery Sambad Result 9.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Cherished Morning' lottery is a most trendy weekly lottery held every and every Wednesday. The mark's face label is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Quite then these prizes, there might maybe be a comfort prize charge ₹ 1,000. The plan of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Cherished Morning' might maybe be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Bellow Lottery Sambad Outcomes June 9

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Acknowledge Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Enjoyment of Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Indulge in Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherish Morning’ – It’s carried out every and every Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize building of the Sikkim Bellow Lottery Sambad

The label of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will likely be able to relate ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can relate ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can relate ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can relate ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as efficiently, the place the winner can relate a sum of ₹ 120. There will be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most up to date finish consequence for immediately had been updated at 11: 55 am on the professional internet state of affairs i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.