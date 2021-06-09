Lottery Sambad Result 9.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' is a most stylish weekly lottery held on Wednesday. The value of a single tag is ₹6. The predominant prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a couple of kindly tag holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a couple of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to completely different kindly winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery may be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 9

West Bengal assert lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s a methods carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s a methods carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s a methods carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s a methods carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s a methods carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s a methods carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Converse Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s a methods carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The predominant prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Vital points to concentrate to

In case your lottery tag suits the successful amount, then you definately positively will should unruffled be most trendy earlier than the West Bengal Gazette location of job for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery may be kindly for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal assert lottery outcome's day. The amount and the tag may be verified for authenticity. Put up the overall route of, one can make the most of the successful quantity residence. The situation of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Converse Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity may be obtained after the deduction of taxes.