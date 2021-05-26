Lottery Sambad Results 26.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' is a popular weekly lottery held on Wednesday. The fee of a single impress is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a number of official impress holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a number of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to moderately a number of official winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery impress holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will seemingly be offered at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Sambad outcomes | Also can merely 26

West Bengal narrate lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s a methods carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s a methods carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s a methods carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s a methods carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s a methods carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s a methods carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Insist Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s a methods carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Important points to endure in concepts

In case your lottery impress fits the profitable quantity, then you definitely little doubt will favor to be reveal earlier than the West Bengal Gazette plot of enterprise for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will seemingly be official for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal narrate lottery outcome's day. The quantity and the impress will seemingly be verified for authenticity. Submit your complete venture, one can personal the profitable amount house. The plot of enterprise for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Insist Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the amount will seemingly be obtained after the deduction of taxes.