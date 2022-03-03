World

Loud explosion heard in Washington, D.C., near Russian Embassy: report

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Loud explosion heard in Washington, D.C., near Russian Embassy: report
Written by admin
Loud explosion heard in Washington, D.C., near Russian Embassy: report

Loud explosion heard in Washington, D.C., near Russian Embassy: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police in Washington, D.C., have responded to an alleged explosion at Glover Park near the Russian embassy.

Several people who heard the blast went on social media to ask about it, as law enforcement officers and Secret Service people came and searched the area.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion, which was also heard at Cathedral Heights, but it could be an explosive electrical transformer.

.

Protesters gathered in Glover Park last Thursday, outside the Russian embassy, ​​where they held flags and signs and called for an end to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

One of the protesters’ sign read, “Putin burned in H-L,” another read, “Never again.”

Protesters also carried the American flag and the Ukrainian flag.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a tyrant,” one protester told WTOP. “And the fact that he is being allowed to enter another sovereign country is absolutely disgusting. And it needs to be stopped.”

Thousands of Ukrainian supporters marched on the White House

Thousands of Ukrainian supporters marched on the White House
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters marched on the White House on Sunday, with Russian forces trying to blockade the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and demanding that the Biden administration do more.

READ Also  New Supertals Test the Limits, As City Consults an Aging Playbook

“First, I want all civilized nations to come together and separate Russia from Swift,” one protester told Gadget Clock. Second, “help close the sky” and third, “spread the word because it’s just the beginning of World War III, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Many U.S. cities – and other major cities around the world – have seen similar pro-Ukrainian rallies.

On April 15, 2021, a pedestrian was spotted in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.

On April 15, 2021, a pedestrian was spotted in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Sabes of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


#Loud #explosion #heard #Washington #Russian #Embassy #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  With Row Under Threat, House Plans to Vote to Counter Abortion Curbs

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment