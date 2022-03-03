Loud explosion heard in Washington, D.C., near Russian Embassy: report



Police in Washington, D.C., have responded to an alleged explosion at Glover Park near the Russian embassy.

Several people who heard the blast went on social media to ask about it, as law enforcement officers and Secret Service people came and searched the area.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion, which was also heard at Cathedral Heights, but it could be an explosive electrical transformer.

We haven’t heard any news that kind of blows my mind. News of police walking around Tunla and Studdart. It was incredibly loud. – Maggie Burns (MaggieCBurns) March 3, 2022

I heard very loudly in Cathedral Heights – मेहरनौश पौरजियाई (मेहरनौशपुरजी) March 3, 2022 .

The scanner is probably a transformer, according to DC Fire. – Jay Johnston (uberdog) March 3, 2022

Protesters gathered in Glover Park last Thursday, outside the Russian embassy, ​​where they held flags and signs and called for an end to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

One of the protesters’ sign read, “Putin burned in H-L,” another read, “Never again.”

Protesters also carried the American flag and the Ukrainian flag.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a tyrant,” one protester told WTOP. “And the fact that he is being allowed to enter another sovereign country is absolutely disgusting. And it needs to be stopped.”

Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters marched on the White House on Sunday, with Russian forces trying to blockade the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and demanding that the Biden administration do more.

“First, I want all civilized nations to come together and separate Russia from Swift,” one protester told Gadget Clock. Second, “help close the sky” and third, “spread the word because it’s just the beginning of World War III, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Many U.S. cities – and other major cities around the world – have seen similar pro-Ukrainian rallies.

Adam Sabes of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.