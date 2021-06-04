Louis DeJoy Investigated Over Possible Campaign Finance Violations

WASHINGTON — The Justice Division is investigating the postmaster common, Louis DeJoy, over potential violations of marketing campaign finance legal guidelines whereas he was operating an organization and constructing a repute as a high Republican donor, his spokesman mentioned on Thursday.

The investigation focuses on marketing campaign contributions made by individuals employed by New Breed Logistics, the corporate in North Carolina that Mr. DeJoy led from 1983 to 2014, earlier than he was appointed postmaster common a little bit over a yr in the past in the course of the administration of President Donald J. Trump. Mr. DeJoy was a number one donor to Mr. Trump within the 2016 marketing campaign.

“Mr. DeJoy has realized that the Division of Justice is investigating marketing campaign contributions made by staff who labored for him when he was within the non-public sector,” mentioned the spokesman, Mark Corallo.

“He has at all times been scrupulous in his adherence to the marketing campaign contribution legal guidelines and has by no means knowingly violated them,” Mr. Corallo mentioned. He added that Mr. DeJoy was cooperating with the inquiry.