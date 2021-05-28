Louise Redknapp is seen for the first time amid ex Jamie and Frida Anderson’s baby news



Louise Redknapp was seen for the first time on Friday amid claims she has been ‘knocked sideways’ by her ex Jamie’s baby news with girlfriend Frida Anderson.

The singer, 46, was seen in her black Vary Rover Sport in London following reviews that she was each ‘pleased’ and ‘shocked’ for her former partner.

Louise appeared to look deep in thought as she took her automotive, which is stated to be priced at £64,685, for a drive in the British capital.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the singer had been ‘knocked sideways’ by the news that her ex-husband is anticipating a baby with girlfriend Frida.

Sources claimed that Louise, who has two sons with the footballer, 47, has been left shocked by the news however is pleased for her ex.

Jamie, who cut up from Louise in 2017, is reportedly set to welcome a baby together with his mannequin girlfriend Frida in November, after the pair have been first linked again in August.

A supply informed OK! that Louise is ‘pleased’ for her ex-husband Jamie, however was ‘shocked’.

The previous couple have continued to co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, after divorcing three years in the past.

The supply stated: ‘Louise was knocked sideways by the news… She’s pleased for them each and says life goes on however at the identical time, she’s shocked by how shortly he is moved on and that he’ll be a brand new dad once more at almost 50…

‘A brand new baby is all the time a pleasure however she is involved at the way it will affect their household dynamic.’

MailOnline contacted representatives for Louise and Jamie Redknapp for remark at the time.

Jamie is already a dad or mum to sons sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise, whereas Frida has 4 kids from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Whereas they’re but to publicly announce the being pregnant, Frida responded to a collection of congratulatory messages on Sunday night after sharing an image of one among her sons, confirming the news.

After one posted ‘Beautiful news in your new baby. Congratulations to each,’ the mannequin promptly replied with a thank-you emoji.

She repeated the gesture with a second submit, which learn: ‘Congratulations in your new baby.’ The couple, who’ve been linked since August, are stated to be ecstatic and the baby is reportedly due in November.

Pleasant: Jamie cut up from ex-wife Louise in 2017, and the pair have continued to co-parent their two sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 (pictured in 2016)

A supply informed The Solar: ‘Jamie and Frida are completely delighted. They have been just about inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from power to power.

‘Jamie’s been telling friends he is actually excited to be a dad once more — much less enthusiastic about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.’

They added that the couple began telling their ‘nearest and dearest’ about their reported news in current days, together with Jamie’s dad Harry and his spouse Sandra.

Soccer legend Harry weighed in on it throughout a TalkRadio interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer on Tuesday.

Candy: The mannequin has additionally shared glimpses of her youngsters’ on Instagram, together with an image of the household in France in 2017

‘Yeah I am actually happy, it is good news. So trying ahead to that and it is thrilling instances,’ the grandfather-of-five, quickly to be six, stated. ‘I get pleasure from spending time with the grandkids, I like it, I actually do.

‘Going to look at them play soccer and sport… I really like being there and turning up and watching the youngsters and taking them to soccer on Saturday.’

Frida is at present signed to Subsequent Mannequin Administration and has beforehand appeared in content material for designer manufacturers comparable to Escada.

The blonde is a well-recognized face at excessive society events and lives together with her 4 kids in a lavish mansion in west London.