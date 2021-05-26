Louise Redknapp was ‘knocked sideways by ex-husband Jamie’s baby news’

Louise Redknapp was ‘knocked sideways by ex-husband Jamie’s baby information’



Louise Redknapp has reportedly been ‘knocked sideways’ by the information that her ex-husband Jamie is anticipating a baby with girlfriend Frida Anderson.

Sources claimed the singer, 46, who has two sons with the footballer, 47, realized of the information by way of household, and wasn’t advised ‘instantly’ by her ex.

Jamie, who cut up from Louise in 2017, is reportedly set to welcome a baby along with his mannequin girlfriend Frida in November, after the pair have been first linked again in August.

A supply advised OK! that Louise is ‘blissful’ for her ex-husband Jamie, however was ‘shocked’ to be taught he’ll be a dad once more.

The previous couple have continued to co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, after divorcing three years in the past.

The supply stated: ‘Louise was knocked sideways by the information. Jamie did not inform her instantly, she came upon by way of household.

‘She’s blissful for them each and says life goes on however on the similar time, she’s shocked by how shortly he is moved on and that he’ll be a brand new dad once more at practically 50. A brand new baby is all the time a pleasure however she is worried at the way it will impression their household dynamic.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Louise and Jamie Redknapp for remark.

Whereas they’re but to publicly announce the being pregnant, Frida responded to a sequence of congratulatory messages on Sunday night after sharing an image of one among her sons, confirming the information.

After one posted ‘Pretty information in your new baby. Congratulations to each,’ the mannequin promptly replied with a thank-you emoji.

Thanks: Frida responded to a sequence of congratulatory messages on Sunday night after sharing an image of one among her sons, showing to substantiate the being pregnant information

She repeated the gesture with as second put up, which learn: ‘Congratulations in your new baby.’ The couple, who’ve been linked since August, are stated to be ecstatic and the baby is reportedly due in November.

A supply advised The Solar: ‘Jamie and Frida are completely delighted. They have been just about inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from power to power.

‘Jamie’s been telling buddies he is actually excited to be a dad once more — much less excited concerning the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.’

They added that the couple began telling their ‘nearest and dearest’ about their reported information in current days, together with Jamie’s dad Harry and his spouse Sandra.

Soccer legend Harry weighed in on it throughout a TalkRadio interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer on Tuesday.

‘Yeah I am actually happy, it is excellent news. So wanting ahead to that and it is thrilling instances,’ the grandfather-of-five, quickly to be six, stated. ‘I take pleasure in spending time with the grandkids, I find it irresistible, I actually do.

‘Going to look at them play soccer and sport… I like being there and turning up and watching the youngsters and taking them to soccer on Saturday.’

Frida is presently signed to Subsequent Mannequin Administration and has beforehand appeared in content material for designer manufacturers comparable to Escada.

The blonde is a well-known face at excessive society events and lives together with her 4 kids in a lavish mansion in west London.