Louise Roe gives birth to her second child – a baby girl named Inès



TV presenter Louise Roe has given birth to her second child.

Louise, 39, welcomed a baby daughter – who she has named Inès – with her husband TV producer husband Mackenzie Hunkin on Friday.

The broadcaster introduced her baby information on her Instagram web page with a collection of footage of their new addition and a candy caption.

Welcome baby! TV presenter Louise Roe has given birth to her second child

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ‘She’s right here, baby Inès. Thanks to the selfless midwives (particularly Lucie) at our hospital, you’re all angels.’

Louise candidly shared a part of her labour expertise whereas at hospital as she shared an amusing clip of her strolling upstairs in a bid to velocity up her contractions.

The brand new mum was additionally sporting a pair of darkish shades as she revealed that shiny lights can sluggish them down, so she lined her eyes in a bid to fight this.

Full: Louise, 39, welcomed a baby daughter – who she has named Inès – with her husband TV producer husband Mackenzie Hunkin on Friday

In February, the couple revealed they had been anticipating a baby girl in a heartwarming gender reveal video, which they shared to Instagram.

Louise took to the social media platform to share footage of herself, Mackenzie, and their daughter Honor, three, bursting a balloon full of pink confetti.

Within the video, the household huddled collectively and mentioned: ‘Right here we go, boy or girl?’ earlier than the large second.

Playful: Louise candidly shared a part of her labour expertise whereas at hospital as she shared an amusing clip of her strolling upstairs in a bid to velocity up her contractions

Want us luck! The brand new mum was additionally sporting a pair of darkish shades as she revealed that shiny lights can sluggish them down, so she lined her eyes in a bid to fight this

The style blogger and her husband of 4 years cheered fortunately to the information of one other daughter as pink paper rained down round them.

‘Bit too noisy for Honor!’ Louise wrote to her followers as she huddled into her dad when the balloon burst with a bang.

The toddler was quickly all smiles once more as her dad and mom threw her into the air in celebration.

‘You have received a sister!’ Mackenzie advised Honor and bounced her up and down with pleasure.

It is a girl! In February, the couple revealed they had been anticipating a baby girl in a heartwarming gender reveal video, which they shared to Instagram

‘You have received a sister!’: Louise took to the social media platform to share footage of herself, Mackenzie, and their daughter Honor, three, bursting a balloon full of pink confetti

Joyful information: Within the video, the household huddled collectively and mentioned: ‘Right here we go, boy or girl?’ earlier than the large second

The previous Plain Jane host confirmed off her baby bump in a stylish lengthy sleeve navy maxi gown.

Louise paired the look with a pair of tan knee-excessive boots and styled her chestnut locks in flattering unfastened curls.

The TV presenter introduced her second being pregnant on Instagram in January, sharing a candy photograph of Honor hugging and kissing her bump.

‘We’re all very excited and grateful to announce a little addition to the household, is on its method…’ Louise advised her followers.

The couple moved again to the UK final yr after 11 years dwelling and dealing in California.

Massive sister to be! The toddler was quickly all smiles once more as her dad and mom threw her into the air in celebration of the completely satisfied information

Shortly after the birth of Honor, the star admitted that though she loves motherhood, she did not take pleasure in being pregnant.

The previous Entry Hollywood host mentioned: ‘[Honor is] the good factor ever. It [pregnancy] goes on, and on, and on, however I feel that actually prepares you for all the life-style modifications.

The couple tied the knot in entrance of 150 family and friends members in a beautiful ceremony at Eton School Chapel in Windsor, south-east England, in October 2016, earlier than honeymooning on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Louise defined the pair developed a ‘actual connection and bond’ throughout their time working collectively on Plain Jane.

‘My husband and I, we labored collectively for years’, she mentioned. ‘We had a actual connection and a bond.

Social gathering of 4: The TV presenter introduced her second being pregnant on Instagram in January, sharing a candy photograph of Honor hugging and kissing her bump

‘We had been each in several relationships, so I do not suppose we even considered it that method, however once I look again now, I do know that we made one another chuckle a lot.

‘We simply had a good rapport, and I feel it was the ultimate sequence once we type of realised there was some extra happening, nevertheless it took us a minute.’

Louise began her profession as a vogue journalist, writing for the British editions of ELLE and Vogue, amongst others, earlier than shifting to the US in late 2009.

The TV presenter shot to fame on the second season of MTV actuality present, The Metropolis, alongside fellow fashionista Olivia Palermo, earlier than happening to host Plain Jane, NBC’s Trend Star and the pink carpet throughout awards season for Entry Hollywood.