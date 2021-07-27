Louise Story Leaves The Wall Street Journal
Louise Story, who oversaw digital strategy and technology at The Wall Street Journal, decided to quit the newspaper after less than three years.
His departure was announced Tuesday by Matt Murray, the editor, in an email to staff obtained by The New York Times.
“I am personally grateful to Louise and her strong work ethic, strategic mind, commitment to high quality journalism, wise judgment and unique ability to connect text, video and audio, product, I will miss design, engineering and the public, ”Mr. Murray said in the memo.
Ms Story, a seasoned reporter who joined the Journal as one of the most senior women in its newsroom after a decade at the New York Times, had been embroiled in a power struggle between Mr Murray and the new editor, Almar Latour. Mr. Murray hired Ms. Story with the goal of updating the Journal for the digital age, but Mr. Latour had his own vision.
Ms Story had assembled a large team that over the course of a year evaluated the functioning of the newsroom, resulting in a 209-page report called The Content Review. It was more than just an audit – he made general recommendations on how the newspaper should operate.
He noted that “in the last five years we’ve had six quarters where we’ve lost more subscribers than we’ve gained,” and he said that addressing the slowly growing audience The newspaper required significant changes in everything from social media strategy to topics deemed newsworthy.
The report argued that the document is expected to attract new readers – especially women, people of color and younger professionals – by focusing more on topics such as climate change and income inequality. Among her suggestions: “We also strongly recommend that we put some muscle in the effort to feature more women and people of color in all of our stories. “
But the report was never officially shared with the newsroom and only parts of it were adopted.
“Louise has played a pivotal role in advancing our digital transformation and expanding the reach and impact of our journalism,” Murray said in his note on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In her farewell note to staff, Ms Story said: “It has been an honor to revise your journalism, develop strategies and tactics with you to make our work more effective and to build new teams here that help the WSJ to grow up. “
She said she would work on a book.
