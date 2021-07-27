Louise Story Leaves The Wall Street Journal

Ms Story had assembled a large team that over the course of a year evaluated the functioning of the newsroom, resulting in a 209-page report called The Content Review. It was more than just an audit – he made general recommendations on how the newspaper should operate.

He noted that “in the last five years we’ve had six quarters where we’ve lost more subscribers than we’ve gained,” and he said that addressing the slowly growing audience The newspaper required significant changes in everything from social media strategy to topics deemed newsworthy.

The report argued that the document is expected to attract new readers – especially women, people of color and younger professionals – by focusing more on topics such as climate change and income inequality. Among her suggestions: “We also strongly recommend that we put some muscle in the effort to feature more women and people of color in all of our stories. “

But the report was never officially shared with the newsroom and only parts of it were adopted.

“Louise has played a pivotal role in advancing our digital transformation and expanding the reach and impact of our journalism,” Murray said in his note on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In her farewell note to staff, Ms Story said: “It has been an honor to revise your journalism, develop strategies and tactics with you to make our work more effective and to build new teams here that help the WSJ to grow up. “