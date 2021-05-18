Louise Thompson reveals she is expecting a baby with fiancé Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson is expecting a baby together with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

The previous Made In Chelsea star, 31, penned a heartfelt announcement the place she revealed she had reached the 12 week mark of her being pregnant on Tuesday.

Louise informed her followers that the journey thus far has been ‘difficult’, after beforehand struggling a miscarriage earlier this 12 months.

Alongside tearful snaps, the health guru, wrote: ‘Counting our blessings. I assumed I would have all kinds of inventive methods to ship this data however the fact is the final 12 weeks have been fairly difficult.

‘Not like final time, Ryan and I have not documented our journey in any respect. I’ve hardly taken any photos or movies for worry that one thing would possibly occur. I’ve additionally felt like ASS.

‘I by no means knew that fatigue or ‘flatness’ like this existed in being pregnant. There are 0 earlier than and after snaps, no week to week transformations or enjoyable reveal movies with family and friends main a path of buns to an oven, as a substitute there is a drawer full of 10000000x billion gazillion being pregnant exams (shameless and costly) and a few delicate conversations the place we strive to not get too excited.

‘I would be mendacity if I mentioned it has been a straightforward journey however the fact is I believe poor Ryan has discovered it even more durable than I’ve.

‘I am positively fortunate to have such a delicate companion and I really feel secure within the information that you will be one of the best dad on this planet.

‘Now we have reached this hopeful milestone. I am actually happy to have the ability to share our beautiful information with you all.

‘I need to attempt to calm down a smidge and to have the ability to benefit from the journey as I am knowledgeable it is going to be over in a flash.

‘The reality is I might need waited a little longer to share however I do not assume I might have hidden the information for for much longer as a result of there is completely ZERO room left on this 5ft quick torso for a rising bump besides to push MASSIVELY outwards which implies it is changing into very arduous to cover… I’ve already acquired a few feedback.

‘I already resemble a vast load car (Ryan’s phrases not mine and by the way precisely the form of humour I must get me via the following 6 months).

‘Now that it is out within the open I would love to have the ability to ask to your recommendation after I want it as there are such a lot of issues occurring to my physique that NO ONE TALKS ABOUT.

‘Hormones are a factor of absolute insanity and being pregnant coupled with ulcerative colitis has been a main killjoy and significantly anxiousness inducing.

‘Who’s skilled it? I’ve at all times been a agency believer that ladies are superhuman for what they put up with and now I’ve much more purpose to face by that. L&R ❤️